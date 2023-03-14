KCNA: N. Korea Fired 2 Ground-to-Ground Ballistic Missiles Tuesday

North Korea said on Wednesday that it launched two ground-to-ground ballistic missiles in a firing drill the previous day.
The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that a missile unit of the North's Korean People's Army launched the missiles "in a medium-range system" from Jangyon, South Hwanghae Province on Tuesday.
The KCNA said that in the demonstration firing drill, the missiles flew 611-point-four kilometers and hit a preset target, an island off the coast of the city of Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province.
The chief of the unit reportedly said that the North will "surely annihilate the enemy" in a fight, vowing to fully carry out its duty at any time by intensifying fire assault training.
South Korea's military said on Tuesday that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea that flew some 620 kilometers. The launches came a day after the South and the United States kicked off the Freedom Shield joint military exercises.