KCNA: N. Korea Fired 2 Ground-to-Ground Ballistic Missiles Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Wednesday that it launched two ground-to-ground ballistic missiles in a firing drill the previous day.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that a missile unit of the North's Korean People's Army launched the missiles "in a medium-range system" from Jangyon, South Hwanghae Province on Tuesday.The KCNA said that in the demonstration firing drill, the missiles flew 611-point-four kilometers and hit a preset target, an island off the coast of the city of Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province.The chief of the unit reportedly said that the North will "surely annihilate the enemy" in a fight, vowing to fully carry out its duty at any time by intensifying fire assault training.South Korea's military said on Tuesday that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea that flew some 620 kilometers. The launches came a day after the South and the United States kicked off the Freedom Shield joint military exercises.