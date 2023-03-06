US Welcomes S. Korea-Japan Summit as Efforts to Advance Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has welcomed the upcoming meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan as a tangible manifestation of their efforts to advance bilateral relations.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Tuesday during a press briefing over the phone as he touched on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s two-day trip to Tokyo on Thursday for a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The spokesperson said that the U.S. encourages South Korea and Japan to continue to bolster bilateral relations, describing the upcoming summit as a “tangible manifestation” to do so by two staunch allies of the U.S.Price also emphasized the importance of improving bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo in the context of a trilateral relationship of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.He added that the three-way partnership can, in some ways, more effectively address core challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.