Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Welcomes S. Korea-Japan Summit as Efforts to Advance Ties

Written: 2023-03-15 08:38:06Updated: 2023-03-15 09:46:57

US Welcomes S. Korea-Japan Summit as Efforts to Advance Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has welcomed the upcoming meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan as a tangible manifestation of their efforts to advance bilateral relations.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Tuesday during a press briefing over the phone as he touched on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s two-day trip to Tokyo on Thursday for a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. encourages South Korea and Japan to continue to bolster bilateral relations, describing the upcoming summit as a “tangible manifestation” to do so by two staunch allies of the U.S.

Price also emphasized the importance of improving bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo in the context of a trilateral relationship of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.

He added that the three-way partnership can, in some ways, more effectively address core challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >