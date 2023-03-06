Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Poland Hold Talks on Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland held talks in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense and nuclear power as well as other regional issues.Seoul's foreign ministry said that minister Park Jin and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, noted achievements in bilateral defense cooperation since their leaders' summit in June of last year and agreed to continue efforts to implement follow-up measures.Poland has been expanding cooperation with South Korea in the arms and defense industry amid heightened security concerns after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Last year, Warsaw signed massive deals with South Korean firms to procure tanks, self-propelled howitzers, rocket launchers and jets.Minister Park also noted progress in a Polish project to build a nuclear power plant following a memorandum of understanding signed between the two nations, proposing the two sides closely cooperate to ensure the smooth implementation of follow-up measures.The two sides also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and Ukraine, expressing the need to restore peace in Ukraine and agreeing to actively cooperate in the reconstruction and recovery of the war-battered country in the future.