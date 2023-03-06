US: N. Korea's Provocation Won't Stop US-S. Korea Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has said that North Korea's continued provocations will not affect combined military exercises between South Korea and the United States.This comes as North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday, a day after South Korea and the U.S. kicked off the Freedom Shield joint military exercises.John Kirby, a spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, said on Tuesday that missile launches by the North intended to disrupt or delay the alliance's training events will fail.Kirby said that the Freedom Shield exercises will continue and there will not be any change to the joint training.Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press briefing the same day that the U.S. has made it clear that any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea will be the end of the regime.He added that the U.S. continues to focus on working very closely with its allies and partners in the region to deter aggression and preserve security and stability in the region.