Pres. Office to Attune Workweek System Revision to Public Opinion

Photo : YONHAP News

Backlash over the plan to revise the 52-hour workweek system has led the presidential office to announce that the direction of the policy will be set after listening to society's vulnerable workers.Kim Eun-hye, the senior presidential secretary for public relations, said on Wednesday that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's labor policy is focused on protecting the rights and interests of young people, non-union workers and employees of small- to medium-sized enterprises.The presidential aide said the revision will still allow labor and management to reach an agreement on calculating hours not only on a weekly basis but also on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.The overhaul plan was met with sharp public backlash after reports initially characterized the plan as an expansion of the workweek to as much as 69 hours, prompting the president to order a review of the revision by the labor ministry.