Yomiuri: Yoon Expects Normalized Ties with Tokyo Send Positive Signal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he expects normalized ties between Seoul and Tokyo to not only correspond to their shared interests, but also send a positive signal to the international community.In an interview with Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun published on Wednesday ahead of a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the next day, Yoon described his upcoming trip as great progress and an achievement considering the degradation of ties over colonial-era disputes in recent years.The South Korean leader said both countries play important roles within the international community, having formed cooperative partnerships with many countries in the areas of the economy, security and science and technology.Addressing his government’s plan to compensate victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor through domestic corporate donations instead of the liable Japanese firms, Yoon said he considered this solution reasonable even before running for president.The daily said the president revealed the perception that the South Korean top court rulings in 2018 ordering the Japanese firms to compensate the victims contradicted the 1965 treaty establishing diplomatic relations under which Tokyo gave economic aid and loans.In that regard, Yoon said it is the duty of the government and a political leader to bring about a harmonious resolution.The president also called for the resumption of regular visits by the leaders of the two nations to each other’s country, emphasizing the importance of trilateral cooperation with the U.S. amid North Korea's advancing security threats.