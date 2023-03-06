Menu Content

Buddha’s Birthday, Christmas May Get Substitute Holiday Designation

Written: 2023-03-15 11:58:06Updated: 2023-03-15 15:00:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to apply the "substitute holiday" designation for Buddha's Birthday and Christmas Day this year.

The Ministry of Personnel Management announced on Wednesday that it will issue an advance notice of revisions to the rule on public holidays that will expand the scope of the substitute designation after collecting public opinion on the change from Thursday to April 5.

The designation currently applies to Children's Day, Lunar New Year's Day and the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, among others, replacing such holidays that fall on a Saturday or Sunday with a regular business day as a “substitute holiday” to create a longer weekend.

Unless significant variables arise, the extended designation is set to be applied from next month following presidential approval, which means the nation could enjoy a three-day holiday in May as Buddha’s Birthday falls on a Saturday this year.

The move comes after the ruling People Power Party encouraged the government last December to review an expansion of the substitute designation to include Buddha’s Birthday and Christmas in a bid to boost consumer activity, expand people's right to rest and respond to calls from religious communities.
