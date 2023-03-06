Politics New PPP Leader Meets with DP Chief

Newly-elected ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon met with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday, a week after prevailing in the party’s leadership vote.



In the meeting, Kim vowed to put forth his best effort to uphold the principle of governance through dialogue and compromise to fulfill his role as party leader, adding that he believes Lee will also work to assuage public concern over fierce confrontation between the rival camps.



Kim stressed that he fully agrees with a social media post by Lee encouraging bipartisan cooperation to address issues related to people’s livelihoods, saying that despite different values, both parties share the ultimate goal of strengthening the country and improving people’s lives.



The DP chief, on his part, said politics should be a competition to make people’s lives better and not a battle to take out opponents.



Congratulating Kim on his election, Lee said he believes that the key purpose of politics is to take care of people’s livelihoods as mentioned by Kim shortly after he was elected.