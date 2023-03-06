Yoon-Kishida Summit to Have Press Conference, No Joint Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the South Korea-Japan summit set for Thursday will be followed by a joint press conference but will not yield a joint declaration.A senior official of the top office said in a briefing on Wednesday that the upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not produce a joint declaration, citing the lack of time.Pointing to some ten years of friction between Seoul and Tokyo, particularly since 2018, the official said Thursday’s summit does not present the two neighbors with enough time to sort out their stances and refine the wording in a declaration.The official said that the two leaders will, however, reveal the outcome of their summit in a joint press conference.They are likely to reveal plans to create a preparatory committee tasked with establishing the future of Seoul-Tokyo ties and drafting a joint declaration on the topic to be disclosed at the next possible opportunity, according to the official.