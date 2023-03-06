Hyundai Motor Group Ranks No. 3 in Global Sales by Units Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Group claimed third place in global automobile sales by units last year.According to corporate data on Wednesday, Hyundai Motor Group sold six-point-84 million cars worldwide in 2022 to reach the top three for the first time in the company’s history some 12 years after it climbed into the fifth spot by outpacing Ford in 2010.The South Korean manufacturer’s sales figure was the third most worldwide after Toyota's ten-point-48 million and Volkswagen's eight-point-48 million units.Trailing Hyundai was Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, followed by General Motors and Stellantis.The automaker's global sales ranking has been rising steadily for decades, sitting at fifth for five years before climbing to fourth place in 2020 and then falling back to fifth in 2021.Last year, Hyundai’s sales rose two-point-seven percent on-year while rivals in the top five all posted negative growth.Hyundai's share in the U.S. market alone surpassed ten percent for the first time last year while the firm commanded a record nine-point-four percent share in Europe.