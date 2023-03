Photo : YONHAP News

A third emergency relief team from South Korea has left for quake-hit Türkiye to help with restoration efforts.The foreign ministry said the third contingent comprising one foreign ministry official, two from the Korea International Cooperation Agency and six private sector relief workers departed at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.Staying in Türkiye through March 23, the group will assist in building temporary residential complexes for displaced victims.The foreign ministry said the third team will discuss with Turkish authorities the details of Seoul's ten million-dollar project to provide temporary shelters.The team’s assignment follows efforts by the second South Korean team to deliver relief supplies and assess the demand for specific projects, while the first team was engaged in rescue efforts in the immediate aftermath of the quake.