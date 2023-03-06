Police Raid Defense Ministry in Probe into Fortune Teller's Involvement in Presidential Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the defense ministry in an investigation into allegations that a fortune teller was involved in the relocation of the presidential residence.The cyber crime investigation team at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the defense ministry building in Yongsan in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon to secure records of vehicles entering and leaving the building.Police plans to analyze the materials secured from the raid to verify the allegations that the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, had visited the candidate sites of the presidential residence, including the former official residence of the army chief of staff last March.In February, the top office filed a complaint for libel charges against a former defense ministry spokesperson, Boo Seung-chan, and two journalists, accusing them of making a false claim that the decision to relocate President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence to Yongsan was linked to the fortune teller.