Business Leaders of S. Korea, Japan to Meet during Yoon's Japan Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Business leaders of South Korea and Japan will gather in Tokyo later this week to discuss bilateral economic cooperation as President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Japan.The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI), South Korea's largest business lobby group, said on Wednesday that it will hold a business roundtable with its Japanese counterpart Keidanren on Friday in Tokyo.President Yoon will embark on a two-day trip to Japan on Thursday.The Business Roundtable, which will involve discussions on ways to stimulate bilateral economic cooperation, will draw a number of CEOs of conglomerates from the two nations.The top four major conglomerate chiefs ― Samsung Electronics' Lee Jae-yong, SK Group's Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo ― are scheduled to attend the meeting.The participants from the Japanese side reportedly include a dozen CEOs, including Sumitomo Chemical Chairman Masakazu Tokura, who is the chairman of Keidanren.The FKI said that at a time of increased need for cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, it is meaningful that major business leaders are gathering to discuss economic cooperation and joint responses to global issues.