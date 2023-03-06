Labor Ministry Begins to Collect Opinions from Public on Work Hours Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun collecting opinions on the maximum weekly work hours as President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the labor ministry to supplement the reform plan on the workweek system.Labor minister Lee Jeong-sik on Wednesday met with officials from labor unions led by millennials and Generation Z or Generation MZ to exchange opinions on the revision.The meeting came a day after President Yoon ordered the government to carefully listen to the MZ generation.Last week, the ministry of employment and labor announced that it would revise the current 52-hour workweek to allow workers to manage their working hours pending on their workload balance.However, the overhaul plan was met with public backlash, after it was reported to expand the workweek system to a maximum 69 hours per week.Amid public backlash, the president ordered the labor ministry to review the reform plan.