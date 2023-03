Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official will reportedly visit South Korea this week for talks on enhancing cooperation in global energy security and clean energy.The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Wednesday that Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant secretary of state for energy resources, will be in Seoul from Thursday to Saturday.The assistant secretary is visiting South Korea to advance public and private cooperation between the two nations in furthering the clean energy transition and strengthening global energy security.Pyatt will co-chair the ninth U.S.-South Korea Energy Security Dialogue with officials from Seoul’s foreign ministry, while also attending a roundtable discussion with U.S. and South Korean companies on clean energy technologies.