S. Korean Navy Joins US-Led Multinational Anti-Sub Exercise

South Korea's Navy is participating in a U.S.-led multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise in waters off Guam.



The Navy said on Wednesday that it sent two P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft and 40 sailors to Sea Dragon 23, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run through the end of this month.



The multinational exercise was launched in 2014 by the U.S. Seventh Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, with South Korea first joining the annual exercise in 2020.



India, Canada and Japan round out the list of the five countries participating in this year’s exercise, which will focus on enhancing joint anti-submarine warfare capabilities.



The exercise comes right after North Korea fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in waters off its east coast Sunday.