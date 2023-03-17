N. Korea's Missile Launches Draw Reaction from Germany, UN Chief

Photo : KBS News

Germany has strongly condemned a recent spate of ballistic missile launches by North Korea that began on March 9.Germany’s Federal Foreign Office released a statement on Wednesday criticizing the missile launches for blatantly endangering the security of its partners in the region as well as international security.The ministry said that North Korea is bound to the "complete, irreversible and verifiable" termination of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile development programs.Expressing deep concerns about the North's ongoing violations of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the German government called on North Korea to fully implement the decisions of the Council.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday also expressed concerns over the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday that the UN chief urged the North to fully abide by its obligations under related Security Council resolutions.The spokesperson said Guterres also called for a resumption of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to realize the denuclearization of the peninsula and sustainable peace in the region.