Forced Labor Victims File to Collect Mitsubishi Heavy’s S. Korean Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor who won damages against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have filed a suit to collect the company’s assets in South Korea in line with their rejection of Seoul’s plan to provide compensation through domestic corporate donations.According to their legal counsel on Thursday, one surviving victim and a bereaved family member launched the legal proceeding the previous day, seeking the collection of assets from Mitsubishi's sub-subsidiary, MH Power Systems Korea.The legal representatives said that the monetary claim sought by the plaintiffs enables them to collect the receivables upon a favorable ruling without requiring the company to liquidate other forms of assets, such as stocks or patent rights, through auction.They pledged to help their clients swiftly receive the court-ordered compensation from Mitsubishi through the method of their choice to make good on the 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling ordering the firm to pay compensation.