Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall under 10,000 amid Continued Slowdown

Daily COVID-19 cases fell under ten-thousand on Thursday, signaling a continued slowdown in virus transmission.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, nine-thousand-934 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hour period, including eleven from overseas, bringing the cumulative total to 30 million-672-thousand.
The latest tally is one-thousand-965 less than the eleven-thousand-899 posted on Wednesday, and 951 down from ten-thousand-885 a week earlier.
The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by one from the previous day to stand at 146.
Wednesday reported 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-148. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.
Earlier, the government announced that the existing mask mandate will be further lifted on public transit and at pharmacies located inside discount chains and train stations starting next Monday.