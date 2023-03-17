Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall under 10,000 amid Continued Slowdown

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell under ten-thousand on Thursday, signaling a continued slowdown in virus transmission.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, nine-thousand-934 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hour period, including eleven from overseas, bringing the cumulative total to 30 million-672-thousand.The latest tally is one-thousand-965 less than the eleven-thousand-899 posted on Wednesday, and 951 down from ten-thousand-885 a week earlier.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by one from the previous day to stand at 146.Wednesday reported 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-148. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.Earlier, the government announced that the existing mask mandate will be further lifted on public transit and at pharmacies located inside discount chains and train stations starting next Monday.