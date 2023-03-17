Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Yoon Orders Review of ‘Excessive’ 69-Hour Max. Workweek in Revision

Written: 2023-03-16 11:31:54Updated: 2023-03-16 15:09:24

Yoon Orders Review of ‘Excessive’ 69-Hour Max. Workweek in Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered supplementary measures to the planned revision of the existing 52-hour workweek system that has sparked public concern over longer workweeks, calling anything past 60 hours per week "excessive."

The president’s comments were relayed by Ahn Sang-hoon, the senior presidential secretary for social affairs, in a press briefing on Thursday.

In response to widespread concern that the planned revision caps the workweek at 69 hours, the president reportedly said that more than 60 hours is excessive and regretted the lack of a reasonable upper threshold in the advance legal notice of the government’s revision.

Noting that there have long been calls to improve the rigidity of the current 52-hour workweek, Ahn said the revision is aimed at guaranteeing workers' right to choose when to work and when to rest by allowing hours to be calculated on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, bi-yearly or yearly basis.

The presidential aide said the government is expected to draw up the supplementary steps after listening to society's vulnerable workers, including young people, non-union workers and employees of small- to medium-sized enterprises.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >