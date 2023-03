Photo : YONHAP News

The number of marriages in South Korea fell to a record low last year.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, there were 191-thousand-700 marriages in 2022, down point-four percent from a year earlier.The figure is the lowest posted since the agency began compiling related data in 1970 and is estimated to be only half the number of marriages posted 25 years ago.Marriages have continuously declined since 2012, setting new record lows for the past four years.The agency blamed the dismal figure on the continuous decline in the population aged between 25 and 49 as well as on changes in values and financial burdens related to housing and education fees.The agency said the drop in marriages will likely push the nation’s birthrate down further.