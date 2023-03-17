US Condemns N. Korea's Latest ICBM Test, Calls for Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States strongly condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch, calling for the international community's fulfillment of sanctions against the regime.White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson issued a statement following the launch that described it as a "flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions."While the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command assessed that the launch did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory or allies, the spokesperson said it has raised tensions and risked destabilizing security in the region.Accusing the North of continuing to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people, the U.S. official urged the regime to cease such actions and engage in serious dialogue.Asked by South Korea's Yonhap News, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the launch demonstrates the need for countries to fully implement UNSC resolutions intended to prohibit the North from acquiring related technologies and materials.He then reaffirmed Washington's ironclad commitments to the defense of regional allies South Korea and Japan.