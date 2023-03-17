S. Korean Army, Air Force Conduct Own Drills amid 'Freedom Shield'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Army and Air Force conducted a series of large-scale field training exercises(FTX) in connection with the ongoing South Korea-U.S. combined Freedom Shield exercise.The Army said on Thursday that the FTX involved airborne operations to transport equipment and material deep into enemy territory or combat zones, as well as air assault drills in which ground troops transported by helicopters assault enemy forces.The drills, which kicked off on Tuesday, saw the participation of some 15-hundred troops from the Army’s Second Quick Response Division and the Air Force’s Fifth Air Mobility Wing, with around 30 aircraft, including Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.Meanwhile, the Air Force carried out drills involving key units Tuesday and Wednesday aimed at strengthening operational sustainability during wartime, focusing on immediately scrambling a jet on standby as soon as another returns to base after a sortie.The jets, including F-35As, F-15Ks and KF-16s, also took part in drills on flying in formation to suppress simulated enemy planes and air defenses while also hitting key enemy facilities.