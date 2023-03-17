Grandson of Late Pres. Chun Claims Family Benefiting from Dirty Money

Photo : YONHAP News

A grandson of the late President Chun Doo-hwan, who ordered a bloody crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, claimed that he and his family benefited from dirty money.Chun Woo-won, who has recently taken to social media to expose his family's alleged corruption and other criminal activities, told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday that he has no doubt that his education and current residence in the U.S. have been financed by dirty money.The grandson specifically claimed that 20 percent of a company named BL Asset, unlisted stocks of a company called Ware Valley and a high-end property in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood are listed under his name with a total value in the billions of won.While the mentioned assets were long suspected as the Chun family's sources of secret funds, it is the first time that a family member has seemingly acknowledged such suspicion in detail.The second-oldest son of the late dictator's second-oldest son, Jae-yong, however, claimed that the assets have since been signed over to his stepmother.The former president received a death sentence that was commuted to a life sentence for treason, murder for the purpose of treason and acceptance of bribes, while also being ordered to forfeit over 220 billion won, or some 170 million U.S. dollars, accumulated illegally.The family has yet to complete the forfeiture.