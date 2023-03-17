Daughter of Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk Appears in Court over Med School Admissions Revocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Cho Min, the daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk, appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on her suit against Pusan National University(PUS) for revoking her medical school admission.Appearing at the Busan District Court as a witness, the younger Cho told reporters that she will sincerely answer questions as some 30 supporters gathered in front of the court to show their support for her with signs declaring that she was accepted to the school based on her skills.Thursday will mark the first time for Cho to reveal her stance on the decision made by PUS last April to cancel her admission to the university’s medical school in 2015 over the inclusion of forged documents in the application.The decision came after Cho’s mother, Chung Kyung-shim, was sentenced to four years in prison over academic fraud related to her daughter's university admission.Following the school’s decision, the former justice minister’s daughter sought a court injunction against the cancellation of the medical school admission and filed a suit.