Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has launched discussions to expidite its primary goal this year to expand the nation's agricultural production.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the Cabinet, led by Premier Kim Tok-hun, sought ways to fulfill such goals as decided by the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party.The participants discussed providing workers to agricultural communities, spurring fertilizer production facilities, modernizing equipment plants and building homes in agricultural towns to boost production and development.International relief groups warn of a worsening food shortage in the isolationist regime, which Pyongyang has repeatedly denied.Despite the denial, North Korea designated grain as the first of its 12 economic development goals.