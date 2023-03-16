Yoon, Kishida Agree to Resume 'Shuttle Diplomacy'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that Japan, which shares the universal values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law with South Korea, is a partner in cooperation on security and global economic agendas.The president made the remarks on Thursday in his opening statement for extended summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on the first day of a two-day trip, the first such visit by a South Korean president in some four years.President Yoon said that it is meaningful to inform the people of both countries that Korea-Japan relations, which have suffered from various pending issues, are starting anew.Yoon also stressed the importance of close cooperation and solidarity between South Korea and Japan to counter growing nuclear threats from North Korea.The two leaders agreed to resume the so-called “shuttle diplomacy” of reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two nations to each other’s country.Kishida said that he is pleased that the neighboring nations have an opportunity to open a new era in their relationship, adding that the two sides agreed to resume the shuttle diplomacy regardless of the format.The prime minister said that they plan to exchange views on how to strengthen communication between Seoul and Tokyo in various fields such as politics, the economy, and culture.Condemning North Korea's launch of an ICBM-class missile earlier on Thursday, Kishida said that he would also discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations as well as trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.The trip is the first time in 12 years that the heads of the two nations have engaged in shuttle diplomacy since former President Lee Myung-bak visited Japan for a summit with then Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in December 2011.