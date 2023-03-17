Kishida: S. Korea, Japan to Resume Security Dialogue, Launch Economic Security Council

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan and South Korea will swiftly seek to resume a long-suspended bilateral security dialogue and launch a new economic security council.Kishida made the remarks in his opening statement at a joint press conference right after summit talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Japanese prime minister's official residence in Tokyo.Mentioning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier on Thursday, the prime minister said that the two leaders agreed on the importance of bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan against the North's threats.Kishida also shared his positive assessment of Seoul's solution to Japan's wartime forced labor issue, adding that Japan inherits the historical perception contained in the 1998 declaration announced by former President Kim Dae-jung and then-Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.