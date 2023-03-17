Yoon, Kishida Agree to Normalize Military Intelligence-Sharing Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to completely normalize their mutual military intelligence-sharing pact which has been in limbo for three years.President Yoon made the remarks on Thursday in a joint press conference right after summit talks with Kishida in Tokyo.The president said that Japan, which shares the universal values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law with South Korea, is a partner in cooperation on security and global economic agendas. As such, the two sides have agreed to put back on track their General Security of Military Information Agreement, better known GSOMIA.President Yoon said that Kishida and he agreed to normalize Korea-Japan relations swiftly and accelerate discussions on enhancing cooperation in various areas of security, trade, personnel and cultural exchanges.The president said that the two sides agreed to promptly restore consultative bodies that discuss common interests between the two countries, including strategic dialogue between diplomatic and economic authorities.In particular, Yoon said that the two nations will launch an economic security dialogue at the National Security Council-level.Yoon noted that Seoul's solution to Japan's wartime forced labor issue laid the foundation for full-scale discussions on future-oriented development of bilateral relations.Regarding evolving threats from North Korea, the two leaders reportedly agreed on the importance of bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.