President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with Japanese business leaders and college students before returning home from Japan on Friday.The itinerary for the second day of the president’s two-day trip includes a business roundtable with key business leaders from both Japan and South Korea to support economic cooperation and exchanges between the two nations.The president is then scheduled to speak to Japanese and South Korean university students at Keio University.The presidential office said that Yoon will encourage the future leaders of South Korea-Japan relations and broaden understanding to expand exchanges and cooperation between the two nations.President Yoon will return home on Friday evening.