Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Hints that Right to Indemnity Ruled out on Forced Labor Issue

Written: 2023-03-17 08:51:58Updated: 2023-03-17 10:52:38

Yoon Hints that Right to Indemnity Ruled out on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has hinted that South Korea will not exercise its right to indemnity on the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The president issued the position on Thursday in a question-and-answer segment of a joint press conference following his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

Yoon said that if the right to indemnity is exercised, all problems will return to square one.

He said that the 2018 ruling by the South Korean top court ordering defendant Japanese firms to compensate the victims conflicted with the 1965 agreement that normalized diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Yoon stressed that his government recently announced the solution to the forced labor issue to satisfy and harmonize the ruling and his government's position on the 1965 agreement.

Earlier this month, Seoul announced its decision to pay compensation to victims of Japan's wartime forced labor through a South Korea-backed public foundation, without set contributions from Japanese companies.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >