New COVID-19 Cases at 9,065

Written: 2023-03-17 10:09:16Updated: 2023-03-17 11:00:07

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the nine-thousands on Friday, signaling a continued slowdown in virus transmission.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said nine-thousand-65 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including eleven from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30-million-681-thousand.

The figure dropped by 869 from a day ago and one-thousand-270 from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by about 14-hundred.

The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by six from the previous day to stand at 140.

Thursday added seven deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-155. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.

Earlier, the government announced that the existing mask mandate will be further lifted on public transit and at pharmacies located inside discount chains and train stations starting next Monday.
