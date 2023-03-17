New COVID-19 Cases at 9,065

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the nine-thousands on Friday, signaling a continued slowdown in virus transmission.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said nine-thousand-65 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including eleven from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30-million-681-thousand.The figure dropped by 869 from a day ago and one-thousand-270 from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by about 14-hundred.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by six from the previous day to stand at 140.Thursday added seven deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-155. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.Earlier, the government announced that the existing mask mandate will be further lifted on public transit and at pharmacies located inside discount chains and train stations starting next Monday.