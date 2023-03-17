Biden Pledges to End Gun Violence, Asian Hate 2 Yrs. after Shooting

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to end gun violence, anti-Asian hate, racial discrimination and extremism as he marked the second anniversary of a mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia that claimed the lives of four women of Korean descent and four others.In a letter written in English, Korean and Chinese delivered to the local community on Thursday, Biden said that two years prior, the nation suddenly lost eight innocent people who were somebody's mother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor.To the bereaved families, whom he said were forced to bury parts of their souls alongside lost loved ones, Biden said that although their grief would not end, he hoped that they would find purpose and meaning in life through their everlasting love.The U.S. president reminded the local residents that the nation continues to remember the lives lost and has formed nationwide solidarity, adding that nothing is impossible when the nation comes together.