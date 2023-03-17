Menu Content

Yoon, Kishida Share Drinks Symbolizing Harmony after Summit

Written: 2023-03-17 11:38:25Updated: 2023-03-17 15:43:14

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared drinks symbolizing harmony over dinner in Tokyo's Ginza District following their summit on Thursday.

After having dinner at the sukiyaki restaurant Yoshizawa with their wives, Kim Keon-hee and Yuko Kishida, the leaders continued their friendly conversation at the 128-year-old eatery Rengatei, famous for Japanese-style pork cutlets and omelets on fried rice.

While drinking beer together, Yoon suggested combining it with the Korean distilled alcoholic beverage of soju, which Kishida called the "taste of South Korea and Japan's friendship." The Japanese specialty sweet potato drink, shochu, was also served.

Yoon expressed a resolve to advance the bilateral relations forward to an unprecedented level during his five-year presidency, which Kishida actively agreed to.

Kishida, who promised to make a reciprocal visit to Seoul as a part of the resumed "shuttle diplomacy," expressed hope for another friendly event with Yoon during the trip.
