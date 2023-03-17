Kyodo: Kishida Considering Inviting S. Korea to G7 Summit in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly expressed intent to invite South Korea to the Group of Seven(G7) leaders' summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May.Citing an unnamed Japanese government official on Friday, Japan's Kyodo News said Kishida made the remark during Thursday's summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Tokyo.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo was fine-tuning the details of the invitation as part of efforts to improve ties with Seoul.As the year’s G7 chair, Japan has reportedly considered inviting South Korea to reinforce solidarity with countries with shared values in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, China's bolstered hegemony and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.On Thursday, Yoon and Kishida agreed to improve bilateral relations encompassing areas of security, diplomacy, and the economy, as well as to restore a consultative body aimed at strengthening two-way cooperation.