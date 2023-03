Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Tokyo will work to set up a ministerial or vice-ministerial consultative body overseeing the science, technology and digital sectors as a follow up to the leaders' summit on Thursday.According to a senior official from Seoul's science ministry on Friday, such a channel will likely help the two nations develop a mutually beneficial partnership in the area.The official said that the ministry plans to expand or elevate the status of an existing director-general-level dialogue to one that concerns bilateral digital cooperation.The neighboring countries are reportedly exploring cooperation in satellite technology, artificial intelligence as well as 5G and 6G mobile communication.