Pres. Yoon Calls for Cooperation at S. Korea-Japan Business Roundtable

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the South Korea-Japan Business Roundtable in Tokyo on Friday and shared his vision of economic cooperation.During the event at the hall of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, Yoon said Seoul and Tokyo should work together to respond to various global issues, including supply chains, climate change, cutting-edge science and technology and economic security.The president stressed the need for bilateral cooperation on future high-tech industries, including the digital transformation, semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles.Citing the agreement reached the previous day between Keidanren and Federation of Korean Industries on the creation of funds to promote future partnerships, Yoon said the expansion of mutual understanding and cooperation by future generations will strengthen bilateral relations.The roundtable was attended by 12 guests from South Korea, including the heads of Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motors and LG Group, who were joined by eleven from Japan. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not on hand for the event.Thursday’s gathering was the first meeting of businesspeople from the two countries attended by a South Korean president in 14 years and the first to see the attendance of South Korea’s top four business groups in some 20 years.