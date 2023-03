Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with key Japanese political figures invested in promoting exchanges and friendship between the two countries on the second day of his working trip in Tokyo.Yoon’s office said that in the meeting with members of groups seeking to expand bilateral relations on Friday, the president shared his belief that the summit between leaders of the two countries marks significant progress in the normalization and advancement of ties between South Korea and Japan.Among those in attendance were Liberal Democratic Party vice president and former prime minister Taro Aso and head of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union and former prime minister Yoshihide Suga.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, Suga said he highly regards the results of the summit and hopes their countries will boost personnel exchanges.