Japan's Trade Minister: S. Korea’s Whitelist Return Depends on Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said that South Korea’s reinstatement on Japan’s whitelist of preferential trade partners depends on Seoul.Japan’s Kyodo News said the minister made the remark on Friday in a press conference, noting that Japan had considered positive recent efforts by Seoul in deciding to lift export curbs on key chip materials bound for South Korea.Nishimura said, however, that the country’s reinstatement on Tokyo’s trade whitelist is an issue for further discussions as agreed on by the two sides, adding that he is closely watching Seoul’s stance.Earlier on Thursday, Japan announced its decision to lift export restrictions on three key items for the manufacture of displays and semiconductors – photoresist, fluorinated polyimide and hydrogen fluoride.South Korea, in turn, decided to withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint filed against Japan over the export curbs that went into effect July 2019.A month after the curbs were implemented, Japan removed South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trading partners.The trade curbs and delisting were widely considered retaliatory for the 2018 rulings by the South Korean top court ordering two Japanese firms involved in wartime forced labor to pay compensation to the victims.