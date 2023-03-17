Politics ‘S. Korea Could Support Ukraine by Providing US with Weapons Parts’

An official of the U.S. Department of Defense says U.S. allies such as South Korea can indirectly provide weapons support to Ukraine by providing to the U.S. with the parts needed to produce weapons.



U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy Michael Vaccaro made the remark on Thursday during a conference on defense industry cooperation in Washington organized by the U.S.’ Center for Strategic and International Studies and South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration.



When asked what role South Korea could play in increasing the production of the U.S.’ dwindling ammunition stockpiles, Vaccaro said the U.S. acknowledges that certain countries are not in the position to provide direct support in weapons to Ukraine.



He added, however, that partner nations could offer support by providing the U.S. with key parts used to make ammunition, such as casings.



He then said the U.S. is hoping to secure South Korea’s cooperation in the fields of ammunition, batteries, semiconductors and casting, stressing that South Korea’s economy has strengths in such industries.



Seoul has only provided humanitarian aid and other non-lethal support to Ukraine, citing its position against the direct supply of weapons.