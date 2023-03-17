Yoon Calls for Enhanced Exchanges Between Youths of South Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol encouraged the younger generation of Japan to boost exchanges and cooperation with their South Korean counterparts during a visit to Keio University in Tokyo on Friday.In a lecture to some 200 students at the school on the second and last day of his visit to Japan, Yoon said that if the two countries' youths hold active exchanges, it will not take long to tangibly feel the effects of that trust and friendship.Yoon said it is extremely important that the two countries, which share universal values, work together to improve and develop their relationship for their common interests as well as for world peace and prosperity.Yoon said that South Korea and Japan share a similar culture and public sentiment rarely seen worldwide and are known for their vibrant personnel exchange.Also referring to the joint declaration of 1998 by then President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, Yoon said its message was that the 15-hundred year long bilateral history of exchanges and cooperation must not be made meaningless due to 50 years of unfortunate history, and stressed that the younger generation are the future of the two neighboring countries.