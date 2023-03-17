Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival to Make Full Comeback after 4 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The famed cherry blossom festival in Seoul's central Yeouido will be fully open for the first time in four years.The Yeongdeungpo District office which oversees the area announced Friday that the 17th Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival will take place April 4 to the 9 across a one-point-seven kilometer stretch of avenues lined with trees full of pale pink blooms as well as at the Han River park soccer field.The popular festival which draws millions of visitors from across the country was canceled in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. It shifted online in 2021 and partially made a comeback last year, allowing only a one-way access for the avenue.Under the theme "Spring Again," this year's festival will see various events lining the streets including an art fair, food markets, buskers and yacht tours.Nearby restaurants and hotels will offer discounts to coincide with the festival.Choi Ho-kwon, chief of the Yeongdeungpo district office, expressed hope that people isolated by COVID-19 will take the opportunity to venture out to see the flowers and enjoy the gift of nature.