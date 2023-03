Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has provided Thailand with 500-thousand doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to mark the 65th anniversary of bilateral relations, according to Thai media.According to the Bangkok Post and other outlets, during the handover ceremony of the vaccines, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the donation is a testament to the two countries' valued partnership, friendship and cooperation of over six decades.He said frontline workers who have received two doses of the first-generation Pfizer shot would be prioritized when it comes to doling the vaccines out.The Seoul government first donated a batch of Astra Zeneca vaccines to Thailand in 2021 and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on health sector cooperation last year.