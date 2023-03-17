Menu Content

PPP Slams DP for Denying Spirit of Ex-Presidents Kim, Roh

Written: 2023-03-18 13:15:00Updated: 2023-03-18 14:07:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party shot back at the main opposition Democratic Party over its criticism of the South Korea-Japan summit.
 
In a Saturday statement, PPP floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said that President Yoon Suk Yeol, through the summit, resumed shuttle diplomacy with Japan after 12 years, forged a breakthrough in strained bilateral relations and opened an era of future-oriented cooperation.
 
But he went on to say that the Democratic Party destroyed all such achievements even before Yoon's trip to Japan ended by spreading fake news and distorted information and even taking issue with the venue where the state dinner took place.
 
Jang said that through the summit, the two countries acknowledged the spirit and hopes held by two past South Korean leaders, Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, and claimed the DP was denying its own legacy. Jang was referring to Kishida's remark about succeeding historical views of the 1998 joint declaration issued by then President Kim and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi. Kishida also said that the future the two countries are aiming for is similar to the hopes expressed by former President Roh.
 
The spokesperson said the summit is not the completion of Seoul-Tokyo relations but only the beginning.
