Samsung Electronics' Market Share in Memory Chips Rose in Q4

Written: 2023-03-18 13:15:10Updated: 2023-03-18 14:16:38

Samsung Electronics' market share in chips increased despite a fall in sales in last year's fourth quarter as the company decided against reducing production.
 
According to Taiwanese market researcher TrendForce, global sales of NAND flash and DRAM chips fell 25 and 32-point-five percent respectively in the fourth quarter compared to the third. This fall was attributed to declining demand.
 
In the cited period, the Korean tech giant's NAND flash memory chip sales dropped 19 percent to three-point-48 billion dollars while its market share rose from 31-point-four to 33-point-eight percent. A similar trend played out in the DRAM sector with Samsung’s sales falling 25 percent to five-point-five billion dollars but its market share rising from 40-point-seven to 45-point-one percent.
 
Other rival firms saw both their sales and market shares decrease.
 
TrendForce said that as competition heats up, Samsung is investing heavily in facilities and research and development.
