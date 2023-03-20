UNSC to Convene Open Meeting to Discuss N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said on Saturday that it will convene an open session on Monday to discuss nonproliferation and North Korea.The planned meeting is likely to discuss the North's Thursday launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) given that the Security Council had used the theme of "nonproliferation and North Korea" when it discussed Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.The meeting was reportedly requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang on Thursday morning toward the East Sea, adding that it was fired at a lofted angle and flew about one-thousand kilometers.Pyongyang said that the missile, launched just hours before President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a two-day visit to Japan, was a Hwasong-17 ICBM.North Korea previously fired what it claimed was a Hwasong-15 ICBM on February 18 at a lofted angle.