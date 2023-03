Photo : KBS News

Passengers on buses and subways will no longer have to wear masks from this week.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Sunday, the mask mandate for public transportation will end from Monday as the government decided to further relax its mask rules.Starting Monday, the indoor mask mandate will also be lifted for pharmacies located inside large-scale facilities such as retail stores or train stations.Wearing masks will continue to be required at regular pharmacies, hospitals and high-risk facilities such as nursing homes.The government will probably adjust and lift the mask regulation for those infection-prone facilities since the World Health Organization anticipates downgrading the pandemic from a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in late April or early May.