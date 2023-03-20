Assembly Speaker Returns from Trip to Türkiye, Italy and Israel

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has returned home from his ten-day trip to Türkiye, Italy and Israel.Kim said on Sunday that he completed his overseas trip successfully as he met with parliamentary leaders and political heads of the countries and had in-depth discussions on joint responses to the North Korean nuclear issue and economic cooperation.The assembly speaker first visited Türkiye and attended the eighth MIKTA parliamentary speakers' meeting on March 9. MIKTA is the informal grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia. In the meeting, Kim stressed the need to strengthen the multilateral system to counter North Korea's nuclear threats.In Italy, Kim met with Lorenzo Fontana, speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament last Tuesday, and discussed cooperation in science and technology, inter-Korean issues and economic exchanges.On the last leg of the trip in Israel and Palestine, Kim asked for their support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.