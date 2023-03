Photo : KBS News

The wildfire in the southwestern area of Suncheon has been put out about 12 hours after the blaze started.The Korea Forest Service (KFS) announced on Sunday that the wildfire, which started at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in Suncheon in South Jeolla Province, was extinguished at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.The KFS said that the forest affected by the fire is estimated at 16 hectares, with no casualties reported.About 60 local residents, who were evacuated on Saturday, were allowed to return home as the fire was put out.The main blaze of another wildfire, which broke out at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the Boseong area in South Jeolla Province, was also extinguished after about two hours.