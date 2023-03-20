Record-High 500,000 Young People Took Rest from Job-Seeking in Feb.

Photo : YONHAP News

A record number of “economically inactive” young South Koreans were taking a rest from job-seeking last month.Data from the Korean Statistical Information Service(KOSIS) showed on Monday that among those counted as “economically inactive” in February, 497-thousand people aged 15 to 29 responded they were “taking a rest.”It is the largest-ever monthly figure since related data began to be compiled in January of 2003 to track the “economically inactive population” aged 15 and older who are either incapable of working or capable of working but choose not to.Anyone not pursuing work for such reasons as childcare, housework, studies, old age, mental or physical disorders or other reasons is considered economically inactive.“Taking a rest” falls into the category of “other reasons” and does not include preparation for military service or admission to school.While the data did not specify detailed reasons behind the surge in the figure, it is presumed that many youngsters were dissuaded from seeking a job due to the difficulty of finding a job of their choice.